Man arrested in connection to sex abuse case sentenced over 20 years in prison

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been sentenced over 20 years after he was found guilty on multiple sex related charges.

According to court records, that man is Billy Morseman.

It all started back in March of 2021 when authorities were searching for Morseman.

[Previous Story: Deputies: Man wanted in connection to sex abuse case arrested in Union Co.]

Morseman was found guilty on several charges including rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse.

A mediation hearing and a sentencing hearing ultimately ended with Morseman being sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

Records show the judge decided for all counts to run concurrently.

Per Kentucky law, Morseman will be ineligible for probation and must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

He is also subject to five years of post-incarceration supervision and must register as a lifetime sex offender.

