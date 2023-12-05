Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Man arrested in connection to sex abuse case sentenced over 20 years in prison

Man arrested in connection to sex abuse case sentenced over 20 years in prison
Man arrested in connection to sex abuse case sentenced over 20 years in prison(Source: Webster County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been sentenced over 20 years after he was found guilty on multiple sex related charges.

According to court records, that man is Billy Morseman.

It all started back in March of 2021 when authorities were searching for Morseman.

[Previous Story: Deputies: Man wanted in connection to sex abuse case arrested in Union Co.]

Morseman was found guilty on several charges including rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse.

A mediation hearing and a sentencing hearing ultimately ended with Morseman being sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

Records show the judge decided for all counts to run concurrently.

Per Kentucky law, Morseman will be ineligible for probation and must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

He is also subject to five years of post-incarceration supervision and must register as a lifetime sex offender.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
55-year-old Kenneth Koontz
Mt. Vernon Police: Man arrested after reports of ‘strong chemical smell’ coming from apartment
Caught on camera: Driver sought in hit and run crash (Source: Darrell Ommart)
Caught on camera: Driver sought in hit and run crash
Tri-State jewelry store warning public about scam
Tri-State jewelry store warning public about scam
Court Generic
Charges dismissed in Evansville child abuse case

Latest News

UE to host week-long events in honor of MLK Day
UE to host week-long events in honor of MLK Day
EVSC explains A.I. promotion following board members approval of new policy
EVSC explains A.I. promotion following board members approval of new policy
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Ohio County
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Ohio County
12/5 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines