Harrison Varsity Girls Basketball steadily improving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Harrison Warriors girls varsity basketball team has already matched their win total from last season, sitting at 2-7.

Head Coach Oties Epps continues to build up the team in his second year as head coach. With a young squad coming into the season, already having those two wins shows progress for Coach Epps and his team.

“I like where we are right now, early in the season,” said Coach Epps. “We’ve played a really tough schedule. We’ve played a lot of sectional champions, and counting our scrimmage we’ve played two state championship teams from last year. But with us, we’ve got a pretty young team, an inexperienced team, but I like where we are. We’re playing hard, we’re competitive. You’ve got to come in here and you’ve got to be ready to play. I’m really proud of the effort and time that our kids are putting in to develop themselves.”

It’s year two for coach Oties Epps, and he has placed a big emphasis on conditioning.

“We are a lot stronger than we were this time last year, I’d say,” said Senior Forward Jordan Mackey. “We’ve still got things to work on, but, we’re definitely a lot stronger, especially defensively. The conditioning, he did focus on that from the very beginning. I was in volleyball season, but we were conditioning from the very beginning, with sprints and we still do that. He’s told us that, to be the best team, we have to be the best conditioned team.”

The next game for Harrison is on Wednesday evening, visiting the Reitz Panthers.

