Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Harrison Varsity Boys Basketball starts season 2-0, returns plenty of talent

Harrison Varsity Boys Basketball starts season 2-0, returns plenty of talent
By Max Parker
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Harrison’s varsity boys basketball team is off to a strong start at 2-0, with both games won by 26 points each.

A big reason for the early success? The Warriors return six of last year’s top eight players, including Malachi McNair and Shane Sims.

“We have some guys in new roles, and feel like our older guys, some of our juniors and seniors, are doing a great job of stepping into those leadership roles so far early in the year,” said Head Coach Nathan Fleenor. “Malachi and Shane are both first team All-Conference players bringing back from last year, and so far, they’re doing a really good job of being unselfish and leading as a group. We want to continue that because we want it to be different guys on different nights depending on how that night goes.”

Speaking with Senior Malachi McNair, he spoke to some of the strengths for this Warriors squad, while also recognizing communication still needs to grow.

McNair said the team feels strong about their personnel.

“Definitely our individual talent,” said McNair. “We have some of the best individual players in the city, and if we come as a team, we need to be a better team more than an individual team. We kept the ball safe, less turnovers this year. Last year, we kind of struggled with that, and we’re still trying to get better at that as well as rebounding and playing as a team.

But, they do still have plenty of room to grow.

“Definitely our communication,” said McNair. “We are a good team now, but when we’re communicating, we can be completely better.”

Next up for the Warriors’ boys varsity squad, the Boonville Pioneers, Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasper Police searching for female subject
Jasper Police no longer asking for help identifying woman
Ronald McGary
Police: Driver hurt in crash was more than 3x legal alcohol limit
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Accident in Morganfield
Victim involved in deadly Morganfield accident identified
Evansville Animal Control
4 'starved' dogs removed from Evansville home

Latest News

Harrison Varsity Girls Basketball steadily improving under second year Head Coach Oties Epps
Harrison Varsity Girls Basketball steadily improving
Gibson So. Lawrence North girls basketball
Girls HS Basketball Highlights: Gibson So. vs. Lawrence North
Princeton Decatur Central Girls basketball
Girls HS Basketball Highlights: Princeton vs. Decatur Central
Loogootee Ev Christian girls basketball
Girls HS Basketball Highlights: Loogootee vs. Evansville Christian