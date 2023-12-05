Harrison Varsity Boys Basketball starts season 2-0, returns plenty of talent

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Harrison’s varsity boys basketball team is off to a strong start at 2-0, with both games won by 26 points each.

A big reason for the early success? The Warriors return six of last year’s top eight players, including Malachi McNair and Shane Sims.

“We have some guys in new roles, and feel like our older guys, some of our juniors and seniors, are doing a great job of stepping into those leadership roles so far early in the year,” said Head Coach Nathan Fleenor. “Malachi and Shane are both first team All-Conference players bringing back from last year, and so far, they’re doing a really good job of being unselfish and leading as a group. We want to continue that because we want it to be different guys on different nights depending on how that night goes.”

Speaking with Senior Malachi McNair, he spoke to some of the strengths for this Warriors squad, while also recognizing communication still needs to grow.

McNair said the team feels strong about their personnel.

“Definitely our individual talent,” said McNair. “We have some of the best individual players in the city, and if we come as a team, we need to be a better team more than an individual team. We kept the ball safe, less turnovers this year. Last year, we kind of struggled with that, and we’re still trying to get better at that as well as rebounding and playing as a team.

But, they do still have plenty of room to grow.

“Definitely our communication,” said McNair. “We are a good team now, but when we’re communicating, we can be completely better.”

Next up for the Warriors’ boys varsity squad, the Boonville Pioneers, Tuesday evening.

