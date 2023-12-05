EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect until 7:00 a.m. The greatest freezing fog potential is across western Kentucky. Cloudy with scattered rain this morning then again late this afternoon. Breezy as high temps climb into the upper 40s behind southwesterly winds. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered rain early as low temps remain in the mid-30s.

Wednesday, becoming partly to mostly sunny as high temps drop into the low to mid-40s. Wednesday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Thursday, partly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps ascend into the mid to upper 50s.

