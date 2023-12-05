EWSU: Crews responding to water main break downtown Evansville
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Water Sewer and Utility say crews are working to fix a water main break downtown.
That happened around 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and Sycamore.
EWSU says crews were working in the area when the water line sprung a leak.
Our 14 News team on scene says one of the EWSU workers on scene tells them that a 150-year-old pipe blew.
Crews are now using a truck to try and syphon off the water.
At this time, no boil advisory has been issued.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.