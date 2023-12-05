EWSU: Crews responding to water main break downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Water Sewer and Utility say crews are working to fix a water main break downtown.

That happened around 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and Sycamore.

EWSU says crews were working in the area when the water line sprung a leak.

Our 14 News team on scene says one of the EWSU workers on scene tells them that a 150-year-old pipe blew.

Crews are now using a truck to try and syphon off the water.

At this time, no boil advisory has been issued.

