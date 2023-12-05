Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

EWSU: Crews responding to water main break downtown Evansville

EWSU: Crews responding to water main break downtown Evansville
EWSU: Crews responding to water main break downtown Evansville(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Water Sewer and Utility say crews are working to fix a water main break downtown.

That happened around 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and Sycamore.

EWSU says crews were working in the area when the water line sprung a leak.

Our 14 News team on scene says one of the EWSU workers on scene tells them that a 150-year-old pipe blew.

Crews are now using a truck to try and syphon off the water.

At this time, no boil advisory has been issued.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
55-year-old Kenneth Koontz
Mt. Vernon Police: Man arrested after reports of ‘strong chemical smell’ coming from apartment
Caught on camera: Driver sought in hit and run crash (Source: Darrell Ommart)
Caught on camera: Driver sought in hit and run crash
Tri-State jewelry store warning public about scam
Tri-State jewelry store warning public about scam
Court Generic
Charges dismissed in Evansville child abuse case

Latest News

21-year-old Austin Devillez and 22-year-old Hailey Ditzer
Shoplifting arrest leads to discovery of children left in van with drugs
UE to host week-long events in honor of MLK Day
UE to host week-long events in honor of MLK Day
Man arrested in connection to sex abuse case sentenced over 20 years in prison
Man arrested in connection to sex abuse case sentenced over 20 years in prison
EVSC explains A.I. promotion following board members approval of new policy
EVSC explains A.I. promotion following board members approval of new policy
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Ohio County
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Ohio County