EVSC explains A.I. promotion following board members approval of new policy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We told you last month how the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board approved the use of A.I. in classrooms.

Now, we’re learning more about what that means.

According to the U.S. office of educational technology, officials are finding A.I. offers many positive uses when it comes to education.

This includes students finding new forms of interaction with the generation of human-like responses.

As well as educators being able to look at the differences in student learning and feedback.

At EVSC, officials say they’ve always been a technology based institute and bringing in A.I. was the logical next step.

They say technology is ever changing and can be an important part of creating a productive experience while maintaining a safe atmosphere.

However, they say it will take time to know exactly what they want to do with it in the classrooms.

“While we don’t have a week by week plan in terms of how this is looking in classrooms we know it’s going to be used for positive reasons,” Chief Communications Officer, EVSC Jason Woebkenberg says. “We know we’re going to be involved with it, we know if it’s going to be something that’s beneficial for our students then we’re not going to run from it. We’re going to incorporate it into our teaching and into our learning.”

At this time, EVSC officials say they aren’t exactly sure how A.I. will be implemented in the future.

We will be sure to bring you those exact policies and implementations for the future of A.I. in EVSC schools as they become available.

