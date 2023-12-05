Evansville city leaders kick off construction on kitchen to address food insecurity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -City and community leaders broke ground on the future site of the CK Newsome Community Kitchen in a ceremony Monday morning.

The facility will be used as a place for nonprofits to come together to feed local families struggling with food insecurity. It will also be used to help minimize food waste in the community.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says to many families and children are going hungry across the city-- a fact he says is evident every time a nonprofit hosts a food giveaway.

“When you see a long line at a Feed Evansville event, you think, ‘Oh boy, we can do better.’” said Mayor Winnecke.

With the new kitchen, Winnecke says that thought will become a reality.

“This food kitchen is one way we as a community can do better to meet the needs of the community.”

Feed Evansville chair Lisa Vaughan says need in the community has outgrown the community center’s small, existing kitchen.

“It’s now time for us to expand, and it’s now time for us to bring some state-of-the-art equipment,” she said.

Vaughan says the nonprofit receives bulk donations of perishable foods often, but with no place to process it, she says a lot can go to waste.

“When we get 43,000 pounds of potatoes, or 40 pallets of watermelon, we can break some of that down and expand some of the life of that produce,” she said.

The kitchen can also be used as a place to store some of these donations, so they don’t have to be given away immediately.

“We can then hand it out over a period of time and get it to more families that are in need.”

Officials say the kitchen will also be certified to safely participate in food rescue projects to make sure uneaten food from local restaurants doesn’t go to waste.

Vaughan says the new kitchen will not be ready to open until late 2024 at the earliest.

