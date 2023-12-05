Birthday Club
Dispatch: Two school buses crash into each other in Henderson

(Unsplash)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County dispatch confirms that two school buses crashed into each other Tuesday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the crash happened on Killiecrankie and US Highway 60 in Henderson.

The Henderson Fire Department urges people to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene.

No word yet on if there are any injuries.

We will update you as this story develops.

