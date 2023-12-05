Daviess Co. Fire Department makes record breaking donation of over $25K
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thanks to a golf scramble back in September, the Daviess County Fire Department was able to make a record shattering donation.
They presented a check Monday morning of more than $25,600 to non-profit “Christmas Wish.”
The money was raised through the a golf scramble at Ben Hawes Park.
Christmas Wish provides hope to families in need around the holidays.
