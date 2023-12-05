Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Daddy Yankee to devote his life to Christ: ‘I will live for him’

FILE -- Daddy Yankee performs during his farewell tour La Ultima Vuelta (The Last Round) at...
FILE -- Daddy Yankee performs during his farewell tour La Ultima Vuelta (The Last Round) at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rosemont, Ill.(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Daddy Yankee says he is retiring from reggaeton to devote his life to his faith.

The singer made the announcement during the final show of his farewell tour La Meta in Puerto Rico over the weekend.

The 46-year-old shared his decision on Instagram.

In the post translated from Spanish to English, he called the announcement “the most important day” in his life.

“Tonight, I recognize and am not ashamed to tell the whole world that Christ lives in me and that I will live for him. This is the end of one chapter and the beginning of a brand new one.”

He then included a scripture from St. Matthew:

“For what good is it for a man to gain the whole world, if he loses his life? Or how much can a man pay for his life? For the Son of Man will come in the glory of his Father and with his angels, and then he will reward each one according to what he has done.”

La Meta was part of his La Ultima Vuelta World Tour.

The Puerto Rican singer helped bring reggaeton worldwide since his hit single “Gasolina” in 2004.

He was also featured in the 2017 hit “Despacito” with Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber.

Yankee, whose birth name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, had one of the world’s top-grossing tours, earning more than $125 million just in 2022, according to Billboard.

The singer is one of the best-selling Latin music artists.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
55-year-old Kenneth Koontz
Mt. Vernon Police: Man arrested after reports of ‘strong chemical smell’ coming from apartment
Caught on camera: Driver sought in hit and run crash (Source: Darrell Ommart)
Caught on camera: Driver sought in hit and run crash
Clarion Inn demolition underway on US 41 and Lynch Rd.
Clarion Inn demolition underway on US 41 and Lynch Rd.
Tri-State jewelry store warning public about scam
Tri-State jewelry store warning public about scam

Latest News

FILE - Judge Sandra Day O'Connor, smiles as she arrives for the start of her confirmation...
Justice Sandra Day O’Connor will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Dec. 18
VCSO: drug bust leads to pounds of suspected meth and cocaine, thousands of suspected fentanyl...
VCSO: Drug bust leads to pounds of suspected meth and cocaine, thousands of suspected fentanyl pills
Evansville couple waiting for news of relatives held by Hamas
Evansville couple waiting for news of relatives held by Hamas
FILE - Darryl George, a 17-year-old junior, before walking across the street to go into...
Texas high school sends Black student back to in-school suspension over his locs hairstyle
Deaconess Women’s Hospital named one of the best hospitals for maternity care
Deaconess Women’s Hospital named one of the best hospitals for maternity care