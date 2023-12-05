City Council votes to approve Downtown Evansville Budget

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville is preparing for 2024, and on Monday night, it took a step toward improving downtown.

They approved a resolution this evening for the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District’s budget.

A lot of this year is going to be the same. As we head into next year, they’re investing more into the city’s events.

The Improvement District for the last six years has received funds to make downtown Evansville more marketable, and generally a place where people want to spend their time and money.

As Executive Director Adam Trinkel presented the past year’s data, he stressed that mission.

“Our mission is to build a more active and inclusive Evansville and to enhance resident consumer visitor investor and worker experiences,” Trinkel explained.

He says their events have been successful.

“Over 29,500 people joined us for Fireworks on the Ohio this year,” said Trinkel.

In their 2024 budget, they have an increase for their dog day event and for shopping events and Christmas.

“The wine walks for example are an opportunity for us to introduce our consumers to our shops and restaurants,” said Trinkel.

Dog Day and those events will see a 150 percent and 100 percent budget increase, respectively.

The coming year will also see a chance to take advantage of a natural phenomenon.

“April 8 the community will get the opportunity to enjoy the total eclipse. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Trinkel said.

They’re projecting a merchandise revenue increase of 1500 percent from those sales.

“For us it’s more of a community service to do that, so we’re not charging an arm and a leg.” Trinkel said.

He says those will be sold for $2 cash, $3 with a card.

The city council passed a resolution to approve the budget.

Most of their expenses for next year are changing by less than 5 percent one way or another, with the exception being in their general and administrative budget.

They’re projecting a 48.6 percent increase in those expenses.

That’s mostly being attributed to a 64 percent jump in the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership Administration’s budget, as well as some increases in their office supplies, equipment and legal expenses.

