Cash in Salvation Army Red Kettles to be doubled thanks to anonymous gift

(Six, Chris | KY3)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you drop money into the Salvation Army’s red kettles later this week, your donation will be doubled.

Leaders say thanks to the support of two longtime local donors, every dollar dropped in a bucket will be matched.

The gifts have been offered as a challenge to the community to donate $20,000 to The Salvation Army over the course of just three days.

This three day event will go from December 7 - 9 at all kettle locations set up in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

You can find them at places like Walmart, Sam’s Club, Schnucks and Eastland Mall.

Officials say all donations are used to help local families.

Click here for more information about how you can help the Salvation Army.

