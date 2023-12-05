Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Boonville woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise party

Boonville woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise party
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville native Selma “Sis” Leslie was surprised by her family Monday with a Birthday party.

At the party, Selma’s family members told stories about her life.

Before being at Woodmont Health Campus, Selma was known for having an impressive garden with her husband Harold.

Throughout their neighborhood they were known as Sis and Red, and they would invite neighborhood kids to their garden to eat fresh watermelon.

It seems even today, she still has a connection with local kids.

”The local elementary schools sent her some cards and she ended up with two hundred and five birthday cards,” said Selma’s niece, Sheila Wilhelmus. “And so she’s reading them and enjoying them and she’s really happy that she got them.”

Selma had a special guest at her surprise birthday party, Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt stopped by to wish her a happy birthday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasper Police searching for female subject
Jasper Police no longer asking for help identifying woman
Ronald McGary
Police: Driver hurt in crash was more than 3x legal alcohol limit
Accident in Morganfield
Victim involved in deadly Morganfield accident identified
Evansville Animal Control
4 'starved' dogs removed from Evansville home
Matthew Oglesby
Drunk driver walks into stranger’s house after crashing through yard, police say

Latest News

Daviess Co. Fire Department makes record breaking donation over $25K
Daviess Co. Fire Department makes record breaking donation of over $25K
Ascend Archery hosts event Monday night on improvement skills
Ascend Archery hosts meeting Monday night on improvement skills
City Council votes to approve Downtown Evansville Budget
City Council votes to approve Downtown Evansville Budget
Vanderburgh County Crime Victims Resources holds first annual holiday drive