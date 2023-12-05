Boonville woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise party

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville native Selma “Sis” Leslie was surprised by her family Monday with a Birthday party.

At the party, Selma’s family members told stories about her life.

Before being at Woodmont Health Campus, Selma was known for having an impressive garden with her husband Harold.

Throughout their neighborhood they were known as Sis and Red, and they would invite neighborhood kids to their garden to eat fresh watermelon.

It seems even today, she still has a connection with local kids.

”The local elementary schools sent her some cards and she ended up with two hundred and five birthday cards,” said Selma’s niece, Sheila Wilhelmus. “And so she’s reading them and enjoying them and she’s really happy that she got them.”

Selma had a special guest at her surprise birthday party, Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt stopped by to wish her a happy birthday.

