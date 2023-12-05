Birthday Club
Ascend Archery hosts meeting Monday night on improvement skills

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ascend Archery held an event to help people train to keep focus while shooting their bows.

Because the field they use was occupied, they decided this will be a great time to talk to kids and parents on how to improve their skills.

At the event, they talked about what to do when shooting and how to deal with the stress of shooting at a target.

Heach Coach Dan Folette explains how crucial it is to relax and focus.

“Lets just look at what you are thinking about,” said Folette. “Where’s your mind at when your shooting, what are you focusing on and just help them to relax enjoy the process. It’s not one of those things that, it’s not like football where you can dig down deep and just try a little bit harder to get that extra yard. Archery you got to relax, settle and you got to enjoy it.”

The field will be opened up on Monday from from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

