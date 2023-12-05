Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

19-year-old killed by landslide at park, officials say

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Jack Robert Loso of Robbinsdale was traveling with family members when the fatal accident happened. (SOURCE: KEYC)
By KEYC News Now Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A 19-year-old man was killed in a landslide at a Minnesota park Saturday night, according to officials.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department said they received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Saturday for someone who became trapped under a landslide at Minneopa State Park Falls.

Emergency workers located the landslide and eventually recovered the body of Jack Robert Loso.

According to authorities, Loso was traveling with his family when the earth collapsed and he became trapped under the landslide.

Officials said his body was found after they dug through the landslide.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a statement expressing their condolences to Loso’s family and loved ones.

The department also said the park remains open, but the area of the landslide is closed to visitors for the time being.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasper Police searching for female subject
Jasper Police no longer asking for help identifying woman
Ronald McGary
Police: Driver hurt in crash was more than 3x legal alcohol limit
Accident in Morganfield
Victim involved in deadly Morganfield accident identified
Evansville Animal Control
4 'starved' dogs removed from Evansville home
Matthew Oglesby
Drunk driver walks into stranger’s house after crashing through yard, police say

Latest News

This photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows suspect Jerrid Joseph...
Man charged in killings of 3 homeless people and a suburban LA resident, prosecutors say
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Clarion Inn demolition underway on US 41 and Lynch Rd.
Clarion Inn demolition underway on US 41 and Lynch Rd.
FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible...
Zelenskyy to address US senators by video as White House pushes Congress to support aid for Ukraine