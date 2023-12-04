Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Watch: Providence Police release new video of ATM theft

Providence Police release new video of ATM theft
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Providence Police has now released video of an ATM theft we told you about last week.

The video shows moments suspects broke into an ATM at Planters Bank.

[Previous Story: Authorities: ATM thefts in Webster and Union Counties believed to be connected]

In the video you can see the suspects pull up in a truck. Then you see them attach something to the machine, and then the driver of the truck trying to drive off.

Police say the thieves were able to get away with about $20,000.

They are asking if you know anything about the situation, to contact authorities.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasper Police asking for help identifying woman
Jasper Police asking for help identifying woman
Ronald McGary
Police: Driver hurt in crash was more than 3x legal alcohol limit
Evansville Animal Control
4 'starved' dogs removed from Evansville home
Accident in Morganfield
Victim involved in deadly Morganfield accident identified
Matthew Oglesby
Drunk driver walks into stranger’s house after crashing through yard, police say

Latest News

Providence Police release new video of ATM theft
Providence Police release new video of ATM theft
Tri-State jewelry store warning public about scam
Tri-State jewelry store warning public about scam
Child abuse jury trial set to begin in Evansville
Child abuse jury trial set to begin in Evansville
2023 Sunrise School Spirit food display winner announced
2023 Sunrise School Spirit food display winner announced