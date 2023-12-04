Watch: Providence Police release new video of ATM theft

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Providence Police has now released video of an ATM theft we told you about last week.

The video shows moments suspects broke into an ATM at Planters Bank.

[Previous Story: Authorities: ATM thefts in Webster and Union Counties believed to be connected]

In the video you can see the suspects pull up in a truck. Then you see them attach something to the machine, and then the driver of the truck trying to drive off.

Police say the thieves were able to get away with about $20,000.

They are asking if you know anything about the situation, to contact authorities.

