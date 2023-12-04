Tri-State jewelry store warning public about scam

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - A Tri-State jewelry store is warning the public about a scam.

Gottman’s Jewelry says men are selling fake chains and rings.

They say the men are claiming the jewelry pieces are 18 karat gold.

According to a Facebook post, the scammers hang out around some area gas stations.

The jewelry store says the men claim to be from Dubai and say they need gas money.

Jewelry store leaders say the jewelry they’re selling is worthless brass, but stamped 18 karat.

Store leaders say if you’re approached by the men, you should notify authorities.

