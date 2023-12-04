Resilient Aces gut out first conference win, over UNI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - What a season it’s been for Aces men’s basketball already, and they’ve only played eight games. But they’ve won seven of those games, to already put last year’s win total of 5, firmly in the rear view mirror.

Yesterday, was win number seven, as UE picked up its first Missouri Valley Conference win of the season, with a thrilling 91-89 overtime victory over Northern Iowa. It was a game with many swings, as the Aces led by 10 early, before UNI took the lead at half. The Panthers then extended that lead to 7, in the second half.

However, this UE team was not daunted. As they’ve done all season, they fought thru the adversity and retook the lead late. The Panthers rallied to force overtime though, but again, this Aces squad didn’t fold, as they showed their endless resilience and pulled out the two-point win.

“Our guys kept fighting. They found a way, kept fighting, clawing, punching, whatever it took to come out on top. It’s a complete team effort,” said Aces basketball head coach, David Ragland. “To kind of win the game twice today, have some resilience, have some fight, have the response that we did, that just speaks highly to the character of our group. We got down as much as what, 7, and guys didn’t lose focus, didn’t lose faith, just went play to play.”



“Since the summer, we’ve been together, and we knew we were going to go through a lot of adversity,” said Aces senior Antonio Thomas. “We know how to get through tough times. We’ve been through it against Chattanooga. We’ve been through it against Ball State, SEMO, and even Missouri State when we fell back.”



“Us staying together was a huge key and when we got hit, got punched in the mouth a couple times, we had some turnovers or whatever, we knew that if we just stayed together, that we’re going to be able to get through this and we’re going to able to overcome whatever comes at us,” said UE junior Tanner Cuff.

“I’ve played in the Valley before, so I definitely knew what kinda physicality it was, but definitely the first conference game was a wake-up call for all of us, said Thomas. “We know how physical we have to be now, and I think we’ll be good going forward in the conference.”



Now, the Aces go back into non-conference play for a while, starting with a road trip to Brigham Young, Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.