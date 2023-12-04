EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy with rain early this morning along with elevated thunderstorms. Most of the lightning will set-up west of the viewing area. This afternoon, mostly cloudy then becoming partly sunny as high temperatures remain near normal in the upper 40s. Tonight, mostly cloudy as low temps drop into the low to mid-30s.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered rain early then again late Tuesday afternoon. High temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s behind southwesterly winds. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with scattered rain early as low temps remain in the low to mid-30s.

Wednesday, partly to mostly sunny as high temps drop into the low to mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.