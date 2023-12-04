Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Rain Early

5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy with rain early this morning along with elevated thunderstorms. Most of the lightning will set-up west of the viewing area. This afternoon, mostly cloudy then becoming partly sunny as high temperatures remain near normal in the upper 40s. Tonight, mostly cloudy as low temps drop into the low to mid-30s.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered rain early then again late Tuesday afternoon. High temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s behind southwesterly winds. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with scattered rain early as low temps remain in the low to mid-30s.

Wednesday, partly to mostly sunny as high temps drop into the low to mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasper Police asking for help identifying woman
Jasper Police asking for help identifying woman
Ronald McGary
Police: Driver hurt in crash was more than 3x legal alcohol limit
Evansville Animal Control
4 'starved' dogs removed from Evansville home
Accident in Morganfield
Victim involved in deadly Morganfield accident identified
Matthew Oglesby
Drunk driver walks into stranger’s house after crashing through yard, police say

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast 12/3 5pm
14 First Alert Forecast 12/3 5pm
Scattered rain Monday morning
Scattered rain Monday morning
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
Scattered rain Monday morning
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
Breezy and warmer Sunday