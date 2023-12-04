Police: Driver damages yards, leads police on chase in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of leading police on a chase in Madisonville.

Officers say they got a call late Saturday night about a possible drunk driver who was all over the road, and even driving through yards on Main Street.

The caller said the driver hit a pole, then turned on West Noel Avenue and damaged more properties.

Police say they spotted the car driving too close to the car in front of it.

When they tried to pull him over, police say 50-year-old Paul Durbin wouldn’t stop.

They say he weaved in and out of his lane, and his taillights were not working.

Police say Durbin ran a stop sign at a large intersection of US 41, even squealing his tires as he tried to get away.

Officers say he was eventually stopped with Kentucky State Police spike strips and arrested.

He faces a long list of charges.

