Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Police: Driver damages yards, leads police on chase in Madisonville

Paul Durbin
Paul Durbin(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of leading police on a chase in Madisonville.

Officers say they got a call late Saturday night about a possible drunk driver who was all over the road, and even driving through yards on Main Street.

The caller said the driver hit a pole, then turned on West Noel Avenue and damaged more properties.

Police say they spotted the car driving too close to the car in front of it.

When they tried to pull him over, police say 50-year-old Paul Durbin wouldn’t stop.

They say he weaved in and out of his lane, and his taillights were not working.

Police say Durbin ran a stop sign at a large intersection of US 41, even squealing his tires as he tried to get away.

Officers say he was eventually stopped with Kentucky State Police spike strips and arrested.

He faces a long list of charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasper Police searching for female subject
Jasper Police no longer asking for help identifying woman
Ronald McGary
Police: Driver hurt in crash was more than 3x legal alcohol limit
Evansville Animal Control
4 'starved' dogs removed from Evansville home
Accident in Morganfield
Victim involved in deadly Morganfield accident identified
Matthew Oglesby
Drunk driver walks into stranger’s house after crashing through yard, police say

Latest News

55-year-old Kenneth Koontz
Mt. Vernon Police: Man arrested after reports of ‘strong chemical smell’ coming from apartment
Monster Jam makes return to Evansville
Family fun heading to Evansville as Monster Jam makes return to Ford Center
Etta May, Southern Fried Chicks set to perform at Victory Theatre
Etta May, Southern Fried Chicks set to perform at Victory Theatre
Evansville Wartime Museum announces ‘Planes, Trains and Santa Claus’ event
Evansville Wartime Museum announces ‘Planes, Trains and Santa Claus’ event