OPD: Man arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department officials say a man has been arrested on drug trafficking charges after a search warrant was executed Saturday.

According to a press release, officers executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of New Hartford Road at the Days Inn Hotel in Owensboro.

Police say at approximately 2:07 p.m., officers found 58-year-old Jerrel Doster of Madisonville and arrested him on multiple felony charges.

Officers say they found over a half pound of suspected methamphetamine, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, a digital scale and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Doster was arrested and transported to the Daviess County Detention Center.

He has been charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

