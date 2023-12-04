Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Mt. Vernon Police: Man arrested after reports of ‘strong chemical smell’ coming from apartment

55-year-old Kenneth Koontz
55-year-old Kenneth Koontz(Posey County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after police say they were called to West 5th Street for a complaint of a strong odor of fumes coming from an apartment.

According to a release, when officers arrived on scene residents told them the smell had made its way into other attached apartments.

Police say as they continued their investigation, they could smell something similar to acetone coming from an apartment.

Officers were unable to get someone to respond from inside the suspected apartment, which resulted in them getting a search warrant.

A release shows officers found 55-year-old Kenneth Koontz inside the apartment.

During their search, police say they found a used bong, and a glass pipe with meth residue on it. Officers also found a pipe with suspected marijuana in it, a quantity of Sodium Hydroxide, Acid Neutralizer as well as Alkaline Neutralizer, which can all be utilized in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Koontz was then arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail.

Police say while at the jail, Koontz even made a comment to them that he uses meth at night to “get his house cleaned.”

Kootnz is facing the following charges:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine-Level 6 Felony
  • Maintaining a Common Nuisance-Level 6 Felony
  • Possession of a Legend Drug-Level 6 Felony
  • Possession of Marijuana-Level B Misdemeanor
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (with prior)-Level A Misdemeanor
55-year-old Kenneth Koontz
55-year-old Kenneth Koontz(Posey County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasper Police searching for female subject
Jasper Police no longer asking for help identifying woman
Ronald McGary
Police: Driver hurt in crash was more than 3x legal alcohol limit
Evansville Animal Control
4 'starved' dogs removed from Evansville home
Accident in Morganfield
Victim involved in deadly Morganfield accident identified
Matthew Oglesby
Drunk driver walks into stranger’s house after crashing through yard, police say

Latest News

Paul Durbin
Police: Driver damages yards, leads police on chase in Madisonville
Monster Jam makes return to Evansville
Family fun heading to Evansville as Monster Jam makes return to Ford Center
Etta May, Southern Fried Chicks set to perform at Victory Theatre
Etta May, Southern Fried Chicks set to perform at Victory Theatre
Evansville Wartime Museum announces ‘Planes, Trains and Santa Claus’ event
Evansville Wartime Museum announces ‘Planes, Trains and Santa Claus’ event