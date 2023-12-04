Mt. Vernon Police: Man arrested after reports of ‘strong chemical smell’ coming from apartment

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after police say they were called to West 5th Street for a complaint of a strong odor of fumes coming from an apartment.

According to a release, when officers arrived on scene residents told them the smell had made its way into other attached apartments.

Police say as they continued their investigation, they could smell something similar to acetone coming from an apartment.

Officers were unable to get someone to respond from inside the suspected apartment, which resulted in them getting a search warrant.

A release shows officers found 55-year-old Kenneth Koontz inside the apartment.

During their search, police say they found a used bong, and a glass pipe with meth residue on it. Officers also found a pipe with suspected marijuana in it, a quantity of Sodium Hydroxide, Acid Neutralizer as well as Alkaline Neutralizer, which can all be utilized in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Koontz was then arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail.

Police say while at the jail, Koontz even made a comment to them that he uses meth at night to “get his house cleaned.”

Kootnz is facing the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine-Level 6 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance-Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Legend Drug-Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana-Level B Misdemeanor

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (with prior)-Level A Misdemeanor

55-year-old Kenneth Koontz (Posey County Jail)

