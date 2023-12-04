Birthday Club
12/4 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Happening Monday in Daviess County, a man charged in connection to a 2019 triple murder in Owensboro is scheduled to be in court.

It comes as Arnett Baines is getting ready to go on trial.

Developing out of Kentucky, a lawsuit has been filed against the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Two whistle blowers saying it comes after suspected sexual abuse at a detention facility.

Happening Monday in downtown Evansville, a major traffic alert is scheduled to start and last through next month.

We have what you need to know before you get in your car.

Happening this morning, we have a winner in the Sunrise School Spirit food display voting contest.

Find out if your school is the winner for this year’s display challenge.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

