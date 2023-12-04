Mayor-Elect Stephanie Terry’s inauguration ceremony set to take place at Bosse High School

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans have been confirmed for Evansville Mayor Elect Stephanie Terry’s inauguration ceremony.

[Related Story: Democrat Stephanie Terry voted Evansville’s next mayor]

The swearing-in ceremony will happen at noon on January 1 at Bosse High School.

Mayor Elect Terry’s Inauguration Ball is set for 6 p.m. on January 19 at the Old National Events Plaza Ballroom.

These plans were announced just days after we learned who was selected for Mayor Elect Terry’s transition team. Her term begins on January 1 in the new year.

Terry will succeed Current Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, who after serving for 12 years, is set to become EREP’s next CEO.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.