HPD: Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle outside Walmart

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that a man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle outside of the Henderson Walmart Saturday.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 3:13 p.m.

Police say the man was hit right in front of the store and was taken to an Evansville hospital.

No word on how bad his injuries are.

