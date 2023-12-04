Birthday Club
HPD: Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle outside Walmart

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that a man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle outside of the Henderson Walmart Saturday.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 3:13 p.m.

Police say the man was hit right in front of the store and was taken to an Evansville hospital.

No word on how bad his injuries are.

We will update you as this story continues to develop.

