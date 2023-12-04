Birthday Club
Hearing for triple murder suspect in Owensboro pushed back

Arnett Baines (Source: Daviess Co. Detention Center)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Owensboro man accused in a triple murder was supposed to be in court Monday, but it was pushed back.

35-year-old Arnett Baines is accused of shooting three people back in 2019 in Owensboro.

Police say it happened on Audubon Avenue.

Baines is accused alongside Cylar Shemwell.

Both Shemwell and Baines could face the death penalty in this case.

Baines’ trial is set to begin in February.

Monday’s Evidentiary Hearing is now set for January 18.

