Former Evansville Triplets manager Jim Leyland elected to baseball Hall of Fame

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This year’s inductee into the baseball Hall of Fame will be none other than former Evansville Triplet manager Jim Leyland.

Leyland was named on 15 of the 16 ballots, in the election process by the contemporary baseball era committee.

The committee looks at managers, umpires and baseball executives who made major contributions to the game.

Leyland played in the minor leagues for the Detroit Tigers, but never got past Double-A. He then turned to coaching and first became a manager in the Tigers’ organization in 1971.

Eventually Leyland worked his way up to Detroit’s Triple-A team, our hometown Triplets, whom he managed from 1979 to 1981 winning two division titles.

