Family fun heading to Evansville as Monster Jam makes return to Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some of the world’s best drivers and their 12,000-pound monster trucks are coming to Evansville.

According to a release, those drivers are returning for Monster Jam.

Organizers say that event is taking place Saturday, April 27 to Sunday, April 28.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Ford Center Ticket Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.

