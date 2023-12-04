EVSC Hangers sets all time record for dress giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been a big year for Hanger’s Winter formal dress give away.

Officials say they set an all time record for dresses given away.

We’re told at their first event they had 50 students look for the perfect dress, at the second event, there were 25 students.

Officials say a prom dress giveaway is in the works and coming next year.

