Evansville Wartime Museum announces ‘Planes, Trains and Santa Claus’ event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Wartime Museum says they will be hosting their first annual Planes, Trains and Santa Claus event this weekend.

According to a release, that event will take place Saturday, December 9 from noon to 4 p.m.

Organizers say Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive by plane between noon and 12:30 p.m., and get off at the back of the museum hanger.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available to speak to children that are in attendance so that they can share their Christmas wishes.

Officials say INTRAC, a model train group from Indianapolis, will have model trains set up in the northwest corner of the hangar for viewing.

Holiday craft tables and activities will also be set up for the children.

Children five years old and younger may attend they event for free. Admission for children ages 6 to 17 years old will be $8, and for ages 18 and older admission will be $11.

