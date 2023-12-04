Etta May, Southern Fried Chicks set to perform at Victory Theatre

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Etta May and the Southern Fried Chicks are coming to Evansville this spring.

According to a release, they are set to perform Thursday, April 4.

Tickets for the comedy show will be available Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.

For those who are interested, you can buy tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office or www.Ticketmaster.com.

