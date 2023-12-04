Cool, dry start to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Monday kicked off with another round of light rain. The official Evansville Regional Airport total rainfall was .19 before skies cleared. A few more showers possible early Tuesday morning as lows dip into the middle 30s. Partly cloudy by Tuesday afternoon with highs in the lower 50s. Dry on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for both days. Rain chances will return on Friday afternoon and evening as highs rise to near 60. Rain likely over the weekend with highs in the 60s on Saturday, then dropping into the lower 40s Sunday as showers taper off.

