Child abuse jury trial set to begin in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Monday in Evansville, court records show Tremain Cabell is scheduled to go on trial.

As we reported back in May of 2022, doctors say they recognized Cabell’s child had been a victim of ongoing abuse.

[Previous Story: Evansville man arrested after months of alleged child abuse]

This comes after authorities say the child was taken to the hospital at least three weeks after he was born because he was not breathing.

According to an affidavit, the department of child services were called multiple times for the child.

We will update you if anything is decided in Monday’s trial.

