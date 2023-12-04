Caught on camera: Driver sought in hit and run crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a hit and run that was caught on camera.

It happened Sunday a little before 5:30 p.m.

You can see a black truck trying to turn into a drive way in the 2500 block of North Kentucky Avenue.

Then a car crossed the center line to pass and hit the truck.

The car sped off without stopping.

It’s one of many hit and run crashes police investigate every day.

But drivers beware – more of and more of them are being caught on camera.

Anyone with information should tell police.

