2023 Sunrise School Spirit food display winner announced

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wait is finally over, our 14 News team officially has the results of who won ‘Best Sunrise School Spirit Food Display’ this year.

The winner is Reitz High School!

The Panthers had a great showing of spirit back during their rally in September.

And you at home voted the Reitz display and we can see why!

The display was actually a mock up of their Iconic Reitz bowl.

That food display equaled out to 22,880 pounds for the Tri-State Food Bank.

That equals to more than 19,000 meals.

Not only did they win best food display, the panthers also came in second overall for the 2023 season.

That is very very impressive.

