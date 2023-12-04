Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

2 dogs killed in house fire, 2 firefighters hospitalized, officials say

Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.
Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.(Ada Be / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Two dogs died in a house fire in Ohio early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Two firefighters were also hospitalized and later released.

Firefighters responded to the fire in Middletown shortly before 4 a.m. for the report that two children were believed to be inside the second floor of a structure.

Officials said it was determined later that no one was in the home at the time of the fire due to ongoing renovation.

During a search inside the building, one firefighter fell through the second floor and landed on another firefighter working on the first floor, a Middletown Fire Department official said.

Both firefighters were treated at Atrium Medical Center and have been released.

Firefighters said the two dogs that died were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire was most likely due to a space heater that was knocked over, officials said.

The house was deemed a total loss.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in Morganfield
Victim involved in deadly Morganfield accident identified
Jasper Police asking for help identifying woman
Jasper Police asking for help identifying woman
House hit by semi on Columbia Street in Evansville
‘Boom!’:Neighbor describes semi hitting cars then crashing into Evansville house
Matthew Oglesby
Drunk driver walks into stranger’s house after crashing through yard, police say
Evansville Animal Control
4 'starved' dogs removed from Evansville home

Latest News

Grand opening held Sunday for Fort Branch Library
Grand opening held Sunday for Fort Branch Library
Castle Band hosts annual craft show Saturday for Rose Parade
Castle Band hosts annual craft show Saturday for Rose Parade
Police: Driver hurt in crash was more than 3x legal alcohol limit
Police: Driver hurt in crash was more than 3x legal alcohol limit
Red Cross hosting blood drive in memory of Spencer Co. woman killed in crash
Red Cross hosting blood drive in memory of Spencer Co. woman killed in crash
Christmas parade happening Sunday afternoon in Boonville
Christmas parade happening Sunday afternoon in Boonville