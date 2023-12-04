17 Indiana rolls over Stetson in Women’s Basketball

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Graduate student forward Mackenzie Holmes and sophomore guard Yarden Garzon combined for 41 points as No. 17 Indiana defeated Stetson, 72-34, on Sunday afternoon inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

KEY MOMENTS

Indiana (7-1) came out with a strong 24-9 lead, with four Hoosiers scoring 5 points each. Senior guards Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sydney Parrish made the defensive difference putting up three rebounds each.

The Hoosiers’ lead was stretched to 41-20 at the half with graduate student forward Mackenzie Holmes going 2-for-2 to add four points.

Three Hoosiers moved into double digits in the third quarter, with Garzon leading the way with 14.

Holmes starts the fourth with four quick points pushing her total to 17 points. Parrish matched her career-high 10 rebounds, assisting the team to a 72-34 win.

NOTABLE

Eight different Hoosiers contributed to the 41 first half points. 24 of those points came in the first half.

The Indiana Hoosiers defense held the Stetson Hatters to an opponent season low, 19.4 percent.

Moore-McNeil’s six assists and three steals marked the fourth time she has accomplished these feats this season. She also tied her season high rebounds with five.

Senior guard Sara Scalia recorded a season high three steals and was the third player in double figures 10 points and hit a pair of 3-point.

Parrish led IU on the boards with 10, marking back-to-back games with 10 rebounds. Indiana

Sophomore forward Lilly Meister set a season-high in blocks (2) and rebounds (7).

Sophomore guard Lexus Bargesser dished out four assists, tying her season-high.

Freshman Julianna LaMendola had both a steal and a block in 16 minutes played.

Sophomore guard Henna Sandvik tied her season-high in rebounds.

QUOTABLE

Indiana head coach Teri Moren

“Great first half, not so much in the second half. I thought we got off to the start we wanted to in the second half. I thought we took some really early quick shots that didn’t go down. We got to the media time out and just talked a lot about what a good shot looks like for us, and that’s you know I have to do a better job of helping Chloe (Moore-McNeil) and Lexi (Bargesser) in those moments. When you know we come down take a shot, miss a shot, and come down take a shot, miss a shot and it’s three or four possessions of that and just having a better understanding of the rhythm of the game anda feel for it and what shot we need to get some points up on the board. I’m a little bit frustrated by that. We didn’t shoot well from the free throw line. I thought again, from the first half perspective, we really shot it well didn’t have a whole lot of complaining to do, although you know on the defensive side we still felt like they were opportunities to get the gaps, get some steals, help each other out better. I thought we improved in the second half with that but I thought our offense left us in that second half. It’s a good afternoon where we could play a lot of kids. My goal for them going in was a defensive goal; they average right around 59 was to keep them under 59, we certainly achieved that. But the more important goal for us was offensively that I gave them was for us to get more transition points. The goal I gave them was between 10 and 122 points and you can see we had 26 points fast break points, so they achieved that in a big way and it was good to see. Several of the goals I gave them was certainly need to manufacture points in the open floor by playing fast and I thought they did a good job of that too.”

UP NEXT

Indiana travels to Rutgers to open Big Ten play on Saturday, December 9 at 4 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.