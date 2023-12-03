Scattered rain Monday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clouds roll into the Tri-State overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s. Scattered rain is possible from about 3AM to 11AM Monday, then we will get some sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be seasonably chilly Monday afternoon, topping out in the upper 40s.

More clouds spread across our region Monday night as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s once again. The bulk of the rain will stay to our north on Tuesday, and most of the day will be dry, but a few showers are possible Tuesday morning, mainly along and north of I-64. A very isolated chance of rain will even linger into Tuesday afternoon, mainly along and east of I-69. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Our wind direction will change, and warmer air will flow in from the south for the end of the week, pushing our high temperatures into the mid to upper 50s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Thursday will be sunny, but clouds increase on Friday as a low pressure system approaches the Tri-State from the west. Rain chances return to the forecast Friday night, and scattered rain is likely on and off throughout the day Saturday and into Sunday morning as that low pressure system tracks through our region. As that low pressure system tracks off to our east, colder air will wrap around from the north, and our high temperatures will drop back into the 40s on Sunday.

