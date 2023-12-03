Birthday Club
Police: Driver hurt in crash was more than 3x legal alcohol limit

Ronald McGary
Ronald McGary(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a crash that left one of the drivers unconscious on the ground.

They say it happened Saturday afternoon on East Morgan Avenue, east of Green River Road.

Police say they arrived to see 65-year-old Ronald McGary on the ground, going in and out of consciousness.

Witnesses were trying to help him.

Officers say they were told by a witness that McGary ran a red light, crashing into another car.

That car had a small child in the back, who was not hurt. The driver had some leg pain, but didn’t want an ambulance.

After regaining consciousness at the hospital, police say McGary told them it was the other driver’s fault.

They say he had a BAC of .250, which is more than three times the legal limit.

Police say he also had THC in his system.

Officers say McGary has been arrested for driving under the influence before.

