NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Newburgh will be lit up for their light parade, starting at 6 p.m.

Historic Newburgh, Inc. is bringing back the parade, which starts on West Water Street.

This event is free to the public and officials say it’s a wonderful way to enjoy the holiday season with family, friends and the community.

