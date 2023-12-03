Grand opening happening Sunday for Fort Branch Library

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, there’s a chance to take a look at the new expansion and remodel at the Fort Branch Library.

A grand opening is happened Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to free goodies and a raffle, local authors Nancy Bittner Van Nielen, Mary Ellen Ziliak, Lucy Ziliak Will, and Mariah Beadles will be there.

Construction has been underway on the nearly $5 million project for about a year and a half.

As we reported, the upgrades include a new elevator, a conference meeting room and an outdoor courtyard.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.