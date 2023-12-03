Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Grand opening happening Sunday for Fort Branch Library

Fort Branch Library
Fort Branch Library
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, there’s a chance to take a look at the new expansion and remodel at the Fort Branch Library.

A grand opening is happened Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to free goodies and a raffle, local authors Nancy Bittner Van Nielen, Mary Ellen Ziliak, Lucy Ziliak Will, and Mariah Beadles will be there.

Construction has been underway on the nearly $5 million project for about a year and a half.

As we reported, the upgrades include a new elevator, a conference meeting room and an outdoor courtyard.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in Morganfield
Victim involved in deadly Morganfield accident identified
House hit by semi on Columbia Street in Evansville
‘Boom!’:Neighbor describes semi hitting cars then crashing into Evansville house
Jasper Police asking for help identifying woman
Jasper Police asking for help identifying woman
Matthew Oglesby
Drunk driver walks into stranger’s house after crashing through yard, police say
Evansville Animal Control
4 'starved' dogs removed from Evansville home

Latest News

Downtown Evansville Christmas event held on Main Street
Downtown Evansville Christmas event held on Main Street
Chili fundraiser held for Poseyville volunteer firefighter battling cancer
Chili fundraiser held for Poseyville volunteer firefighter battling cancer
‘Boom!’:Neighbor describes semi hitting cars then crashing into Evansville house
‘Boom!’:Neighbor describes semi hitting cars then crashing into Evansville house
Victim involved in deadly Morganfield accident identified
Victim involved in deadly Morganfield accident identified
Man bangs on door for help after being shot several times
Man bangs on door for help after being shot several times