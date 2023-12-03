Downtown Evansville Christmas event held on Main Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Evansville Christian School performed live for the Downtown Christmas event on Main Street.

Other than music, the event of course had Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus there.

There was also face painting, a life-sized snow globe, a petting zoo with a reindeer and hot chocolate.

The event ran from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

