Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Downtown Evansville Christmas event held on Main Street

Downtown Evansville Christmas event held on Main Street
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Evansville Christian School performed live for the Downtown Christmas event on Main Street.

Other than music, the event of course had Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus there.

There was also face painting, a life-sized snow globe, a petting zoo with a reindeer and hot chocolate.

The event ran from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting reported on 100 block of Harper Avenue
Man bangs on door for help after being shot several times
Accident in Morganfield
Victim involved in deadly Morganfield accident identified
Tiffini Meriweather
Evansville Police looking for missing woman
The Landing closing in Newburgh
The Landing in Newburgh will soon close their doors for the final time
Missing Henderson teen found after several days, police confirm

Latest News

Downtown Evansville Christmas event held on Main Street
Downtown Evansville Christmas event held on Main Street
‘Boom!’:Neighbor describes semi hitting cars then crashing into Evansville house
‘Boom!’:Neighbor describes semi hitting cars then crashing into Evansville house
Victim involved in deadly Morganfield accident identified
Victim involved in deadly Morganfield accident identified
Man bangs on door for help after being shot several times
Man bangs on door for help after being shot several times
Boonville man arrested on child sex abuse warrant in Henderson
Boonville man arrested on child sex abuse warrant in Henderson