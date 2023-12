BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A busy weekend of Christmas events includes the 77th Boonville Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon.

Officials say it’s Indiana’s longest continuous Christmas Parade.

A Breakfast with Santa started at 9 a.m. at the Boonville Elks Lodge.

The first 100 kids got a free stocking filled with goodies.

