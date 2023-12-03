Birthday Club
Chili fundraiser held for Poseyville volunteer firefighter battling cancer

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who has battled fire and burning buildings in his career, is now battling cancer.

Drew Cox has served his community as a firefighter for almost 10 years, and now during his biggest time in need, here at Leroy’s Tavern, they’re giving back to him.

Cox was a volunteer firefighter in Poseyville, and he has also been battling cancer since October 2022.

He went through testicular cancer first and was told there was only a 15% chance of having cancer again.

As luck would have it, he was diagnosed with cancer again this summer - this time in his lungs.

Now the community he served for almost a decade, hosted a silent auction and chili fundraiser to give back.

“It makes me cry but it makes me proud to see how communities can come together to do things for fire departments or, I mean they don’t really know him at all and they were willing to do this for him,” said Drew’s mom, Gyneth Ward.

