Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Castle Band hosts annual craft show Saturday

Castle Band hosts annual craft show Saturday
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Warrick County, Castle High School Band held their annual arts and craft show.

The craft show started at Castle High at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Hundreds of people were at the event were shopping from vendors throughout the halls of the school.

They had everything from dog collars to Christmas wreaths to sweatshirts.

The craft show was $3 at the door to get in and all of the proceeds went to the band. It’s one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in Morganfield
Victim involved in deadly Morganfield accident identified
Shooting reported on 100 block of Harper Avenue
Man bangs on door for help after being shot several times
Tiffini Meriweather
Evansville Police looking for missing woman
The Landing closing in Newburgh
The Landing in Newburgh will soon close their doors for the final time
Missing Henderson teen found after several days, police confirm

Latest News

Downtown Evansville Christmas event held on Main Street
Downtown Evansville Christmas event held on Main Street
‘Boom!’:Neighbor describes semi hitting cars then crashing into Evansville house
‘Boom!’:Neighbor describes semi hitting cars then crashing into Evansville house
Victim involved in deadly Morganfield accident identified
Victim involved in deadly Morganfield accident identified
Boonville man arrested on child sex abuse warrant in Henderson
Boonville man arrested on child sex abuse warrant in Henderson
Man bangs on door for help after being shot several times
Man bangs on door for help after being shot several times