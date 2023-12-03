Castle Band hosts annual craft show Saturday

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Warrick County, Castle High School Band held their annual arts and craft show.

The craft show started at Castle High at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Hundreds of people were at the event were shopping from vendors throughout the halls of the school.

They had everything from dog collars to Christmas wreaths to sweatshirts.

The craft show was $3 at the door to get in and all of the proceeds went to the band. It’s one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

