State police called in after deadly accident in Morganfield

(MGN)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MORGANIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - At least one is dead after a fatal accident in Morganfield this evening.

According to Kentucky Transportation cabinet officials, that accident happened on the 60 bypass in Morganfield and is causing traffic delays from US60 on the northside of town to US60 on the south end of town.

We’re told Kentucky State Police has been called in to reconstruct the accident.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area while crews work the scene. The area is expected to be closed for at least four hours.

