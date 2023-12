EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A house has been badly damaged in Evansville, after a semi ran into it.

Dispatchers say it happened around 5:15 a.m. Saturday at in the 100 block of Columbia Street. That’s at Baker, and near Deaconess Midtown.

Police are still investigating.

Neighbors tell us their cars were also badly damaged.

We are working to get more information.

