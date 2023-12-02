Salvation Army closing in on 2023 Toy Town Event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In a donated warehouse shared between Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army on the West side of Evansville, thousands of toys line the walls, ready to be put to use when the Salvation Army officially enters Toy Town.

With the Salvation Army’s help, on December 19 and 20, families across the Tri-State in need will have access to free toys, food, and games just in time for Christmas.

What you may not see is what goes on behind the scenes to make it all happen.

Alex Rahman is the Director of Community Engagement with the Salvation Army, and we asked him to walk us through what all they have, what they need, and what they’re expecting when the event finally rolls around. Starting off, we headed to the teen section.

“When you have a family come in, and they have that shame or they’ve never asked for help before. They need to break down that wall, and we need to be ready to pour into them,” explains Rahman.

Grabbing from a section of freshly-donated teen gift bags, Rahman pulled out comfort items like socks and blankets as well as candy. One crucial thing he says they try to get into each bag? Gift cards.

“We try to make sure that each one has some kind of gift card, because we want to give them power,” says Rahman, “teens, they’re growing up, they’re getting a little more autonomy, little more choice, we want to equip them with something where they can kind of be the master of their own destiny in that kind of way.”

This year, over 700 teens are signed up for Toy Town.

Rahman says nobody is immune to hard times, and for some of these kids, the Salvation Army is the reason they’ve had something to open on Christmas morning.

“It’s important to understand and to stay humble that we’re only able to do this because of the unique position that we’re in,” says Rahman, “with that in mind, our goal is to just be there for them.”

Not only do they do toys, the Salvation Army continues to do what they do all year round, food.

“Toys are toys. Food is food,” says Rahman, “the parents made the hard decision to spend money on what they need, and food, that’s a need. It’s great to have toys, but really, families need food too. We give them a non-perishable food box to help take care of their Christmas dinner over that weekend.”

With teens and dinner covered, it was time to enter the biggest room in their warehouse, the main toy-sorting area.

“Every collection box, angel tree at Walmart, company that hosts a box, hosts their own Christmas drive, you name it, it all has to be sorted because the end goal is to have one big toy shop,” says Rahman.

It won’t be elves manning the toy shop though. Instead, you’ll find volunteers.

With the room lined wall-to-wall with toys and games, they’re still looking for help as we approach the big day.

Not only that, but if you’d still like to donate, they’ve got some recommendations.

“We’re still several hundred short on several of the categories, but right now the biggest one is that ‘Baby A’ gifts,’” explains Rahman.

Rahman says they split gifts into “A,” “B,” and “C” categories. A is gifts over 20 dollars, B is between 10 and 20 dollars, and C is under 10 dollars.

Once Toy Town arrives, he says they can always dip into any donations they need to ensure their bases are met.

Rahman says no matter what, they’ll make it happen. Any family who requested their help will get it this Christmas.

“The reason why we’re able to do what we do is everyday, ordinary people making it a point to believe in something and to work towards it,” says Rahman, “and they use the salvation army as a framework to make it happen.”

Rahman says on Friday and Saturday next week, December 8 and 9, there will be a $20,000 donation match on those famous Red Kettles.

14 News will be out all day on Friday, December 8 at the West side Walmart helping ring the bell on those to ring in Toy Town.

