Police: Wrong way driver kicks, threatens several officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman who claimed to be driving from Henderson to Owensboro, by way of Evansville’s north side, is facing at least 10 charges, including drunk driving.

51-year-old Ashley Miller was arrested around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a witness saw her driving her truck the wrong way on Lynch Road. She says Miller stopped at the green light, then drove through it when it turned red.

When officers found her, they say she had plowed over a street sign and driven through the field near N. Cullen Avenue.

They say she was stuck in the mud.

Police say Miller told them she had been at a “gallery” in Henderson and was going to Owensboro.

They say she became more and more uncooperative during field sobriety tests, and then came combative.

Officers say Miller was yelling expletives and causing such a scene that someone came out of the nearby gym to see what was going on.

As police tried to transport her to the hospital, they say she kicked an officer in the leg.

Once at the hospital, police say they noticed Miller’s pants were inside out and her shirt was backwards.

They say she kicked another officer in the groin and continued to yell profanities. Which, again, caused a scene at the hospital.

Police say she continued to kick at officers. So, as police tried to remove Miller’s boots to keep her from hurting anyone, they say she tried to kick the officer in the face.

Miller was eventually taken from the hospital to jail.

No mugshot is available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.