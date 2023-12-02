Local leaders say spike in homelessness is a state-wide issue

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - As winter approaches and temperatures drop, some local leaders are speaking up about a homeless problem.

“It’s just unfortunate during this time of the year. It’s when your heart really bleeds for them,” said Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide.

The number of people experiencing homelessness is only growing.

“We have people who are homeless here for various reasons. It could be mental illness, there could be addiction issues or there might have a choice, a lifestyle choice,” said Vonderheide.

So what can city officials do to help?

“We want to get them out of the situation. We have jobs, we have opportunities for them to grow,” said Vonderheide.

What Jasper doesn’t have though, is a homeless shelter.

Making it so in some situations, the solution is to send them to bigger areas with more help.

The problem isn’t just in Jasper though, it’s a state-wide issue.

Over 4,300 people were considered homeless in Indiana, excluding Marion County, in the Point-In-Time homeless count this year.

That’s a 2% increase from last year.

“Every mayor I know is scratching their head, what do we do about homelessness,” said Vonderheide

Over 50 miles away, Evansville is no exception.

One difference between the two cities though, Evansville does have a homeless shelter.

And the Evansville Rescue Mission is seeing a similar trend.

“The number of homeless population has increased in the Evansville area in the last few years anyway, but then as it gets colder it’s way more dangerous to be living outside,” said Evansville Rescue Mission Director of Advancement Kyle Gorman.

Thanks to high inflation rates and COVID-19, the number doesn’t seem the be getting lower anytime soon.

Vonderheide and Gorman both say there are resources though.

“We would never discourage somebody who needs help,” said Gorman.

Even if it means leaving the area to get to place with a homeless shelter, like Evansville.

Although Jasper city officials are working to have more to offer.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” said Vonderheide.

